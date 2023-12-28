🇺🇾 Rodrigo Aguirre has concrete chances of playing in Cerro Porteño 🇵🇾.

🤝🏻 Monterrey 🇲🇽 is willing to loan it, they are working on agreeing on a purchase option for a year from now.

❌ National has not formally advanced until now, it conducted a survey of its representative. pic.twitter.com/m58ILctNpe

— Facundo Sánchez 🎙 (@Sanchez_UR) December 27, 2023