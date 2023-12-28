The board of directors of the Monterrey Football Club is working at full speed to accommodate one of its players not trained in Mexico in another club to free up the place and bring reinforcements for the Clausura 2024 tournament.
According to information from Facundo Sanchez, Cerro Porteñoa team from the First Division of Paraguay, would be in talks with the Gang to close the transfer of the Uruguayan attacker Rodrigo Aguirre on loan for one year in this winter market.
The Sultana del Norte team would even be willing to sell their 29-year-old striker, which could include a purchase option clause.
Rodrigo Aguirre, Rogelio Funes Mori and Joao Rojaswere the three players with an NFM place who were looking to accommodate in this transfer market, in order to finalize the hiring of the Argentine Rodrigo Villagra.
However, Rogelio Funes Mori rejected an important offer from Guildbut he could still go out to another Mexican soccer club, while Joao Rojas He did not agree to come to Mazatlán FC.
In the same way, Rodrigo Aguirrewould have been related to Pachuca and National. The player arrived in Nuevo León in the 2022 Apertura, meaning that in a year and a half he played 45 games, scored eight goals and gave four assists.
