After a serious accident that occurred this morning, two minorsoriginating from Juarez Citylost their lives in a car crash on the road Parral-Durango.

According to reports from the 911 emergency service, the incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. when a gray Nissan Sentra vehicle, with a license plate of Chihuahuacrashed into a bridge at kilometer 233, near the town of Santa María del Oro.

The victims, identified as Raúl, 17, and Sigifredo, 8they were traveling towards Zacatecas to enjoy a vacation, according to his mother's statements.

Unfortunately, both were found dead at the scene of the accident. Safety teams and a unit of the Red Cross They quickly arrived at the scene of the accident, where it was confirmed that the young people no longer showed vital signs.

Preliminary reports suggest that a mechanical failure could have caused Raúl, the driver, to lose control of the vehicle, resulting in the fatal crash into the bridge.

The State Attorney General's Office has initiated the corresponding investigations, ordering the removal and transfer of the bodies to the Forensic Medical Service to carry out the legal autopsies.