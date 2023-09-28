Thursday, September 28, 2023
Rats were eating a baby alive while he was sleeping with his parents

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 28, 2023
in World
0
Rats were eating a baby alive while he was sleeping with his parents

Rats

The animals wander through the area in search of food.

The animals wander through the area in search of food.

The minor’s parents are arrested and face serious charges of neglect.

A discovery in Indiana, United States, has the community shocked to learn the story of a 6-month-old baby, who was the victim of a rat attack that almost ended his life.

David Schonabaum, the minor’s father, contacted emergency services when she found her son covered in blood and with wounds caused by rat bites, according to information from WEHT-TV. The police identified Angel Schonabaum and Delania Thurmon, the minor’s mother and aunt.

When the authorities arrived, they arrested the minors’ father, mother and an aunt.

The minor’s parents face charges of neglect of a dependent for exposing him to a dangerous situation. In the case of the aunt, the mother’s sister, who is the mother of two of the children who also lived in the house, she was also charged with an additional crime related to negligence.

What happened to the child?

Authorities indicated that about 50 bite marks were found on the minor’s face, including the nose, forehead and cheeks. However, his hands suffered the most serious injuries since due to the bruises on his fingers, They had to amputate several of them. They also found wounds on the arms, legs and feet..

According to the aforementioned media, when the Police arrived at the scene to help the minor, they found that They lived in deplorable conditions and the room was full of food scraps and rodent droppings.

In addition, the rat footprints with the child’s blood could be seen in the crib and on the floor.

