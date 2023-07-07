The government has increased the recycling fee for cars. At the same time, reduced coefficients for its payment for importers – individuals are canceled if the imported car is sold during the year. Domestic automakers support this decision, but experts warn that the indexation of salvage rates will lead to higher prices for cars imported from abroad, as well as reduce the volume of supplies for parallel imports. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

Can’t sell right away

Starting August 1, the size of the recycling fee for cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses will increase. Relevant Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation published on the official portal of legal information. As follows from the document, the amount of this fee for cars, depending on the engine size, will increase by 1.7-3.7 times. On the LCV model, rates increase by 2.5-3.4 times, for heavy trucks – 1.7 times, for buses – 2.2 – 4.8 times, and for electric buses – 8.7 times. Electric vehicles are not indexed. The increase in rates will affect both new and used cars that are imported by legal entities, but will not affect individuals importing cars with an engine capacity of up to 3 liters for personal use, the Ministry of Industry and Trade notes.

— We took into account the practice that has developed in a number of regions, especially in the Far East, when citizens import a car for their own use and do not plan to make money on its resale. Their changes will not affect – said the Deputy Prime Minister, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov.

For such citizens, the mechanism for paying salvage fees at a reduced rate will continue to operate – 3.4 thousand rubles for new cars up to three years and 5.2 thousand rubles for cars older than three years, explained in the press office of the ministry. However, this rule will only apply if the car imported after August 1 remains in the ownership of the citizen for a year. Otherwise, he will have to pay the full rate of the recycling fee, as for importers – legal entities, the department stressed. Information about the payment in full or in part will be available on the official website of JSC “Electronic Passport”.

— Also, the full amount of the scrap fee will be paid if an individual imports more than one car into Russia per year – starting from the second car. For the import of an imported passenger car with an engine capacity of more than three liters on August 1, the payment of the full rate is also regulated, the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

The ministry emphasizes that “due to the set of state support measures available to Russian automakers, indexation will not affect the cost of domestic cars, industry representatives will continue to adhere to the principles of maintaining a responsible pricing policy.” The department notes that this measure should increase the investment attractiveness of the localization of car production in Russia for partners from friendly countries.

Car factories – for an increase

Russian automakers have supported the increase in recycling fees. AvtoVAZ believes that this will save more than 1 million jobs in the Russian auto industry and the component industry. The company calls the decision “an important step to stimulate investment in the national production of cars and auto components.” Representatives of AvtoVAZ also promised that this would not affect the pricing policy “due to the high localization of all Lada cars” .

Will not raise prices for cars and KamAZ. The company notes that at the moment the truck market in our country is going through a period of adaptation, it needs regulatory measures, since domestic manufacturers are working in new conditions.

– Increasing the waste collection is a timely and necessary measure of the Government of the Russian Federation. Its increase will not affect the price of KamAZ trucks. They will remain the same – says in a message in the official Telegram channel of the automaker.

Supported the decision on the indexation of scrap and the Moscow automobile plant “Moskvich”. The company noted that this is a common measure of support in world practice. As an example, representatives of the car factory cite China, where they have been using a similar solution for a long time, which demonstrates high efficiency.

“This is an important step for the development of the industry as a whole and for us as a domestic automaker, which was necessary to take in order to protect local manufacturers. For the past three years there has been no increase in the recycling fee, and this measure will protect the Russian market, the Moscow plant said in a statement.

Imported cars will rise in price

An increase in the recycling fee rates will inevitably lead to an increase in prices for all cars imported from abroad, supplied both through official channels and under the parallel import scheme, Sergey Burgazliev, an independent consultant on the automotive industry, is sure. This decision may significantly affect the volume of the Russian car market, he believes.

– It is necessary to keep in mind the amount of funds collected to the treasury from the import of cars, and how much the budget will receive in the form of income from an increase in the production of cars, as well as from the resale of cars within the country. If this difference is compensated by an increase in revenues in the form of excises, taxes and other fees associated with an increase in the production of machines within the country, then this decision is correct. If it is not covered in the end, it means that the increase in salvage rates is erroneous,” he told Izvestia.

According to Burgazliev, in the current conditions, it is hardly worth counting on the investments of large automakers in the creation of assembly plants in our country. Instead, they will simply increase the prices of imported cars by the amount of indexation of salvage rates, the expert believes.

A similar opinion is shared by the vice-president of the National Automobile Union Anton Shaparin. He also believes that this decision will drastically reduce the number of cars supplied to our country through parallel imports and raise their prices.

– The main volume of parallel imports falls on “physicists”. From August 1, they will no longer be able to import and sell a car on the same preferential terms. They will have to pay the full amount of the disposal fee. Accordingly, the cost of such a car will increase, which means that the demand for them will also decrease. Ultimately, consumers will only lose from raising the rates of this fee, he told Izvestia.

Meanwhile, dealers do not predict significant price changes due to the increase in the size of the recycling fee. According to Renat Tyukteev, Deputy General Director for Sales of New Cars at Avilon AG, the scrap fee certainly has an impact on pricing in the industry, but it is not so noticeable when compared, for example, with currency fluctuations and inflation.

– It is not worth expecting a sharp jump in prices directly due to an increase in the recycling fee rate. Accordingly, we do not predict a decline in supplies and demand against this background,” he told Izvestia.