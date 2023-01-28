Huda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is one of the most diverse emirates in its geographical terrain, which has created tourist attractions that offer visitors of different nationalities unique experiences that satisfy all tastes and desires. The emirate is characterized by many tourist attractions that come throughout the year, and it is highly sought after during the winter period due to the mild weather and low temperatures, and this was reinforced by the geographical nature that it enjoys in terms of mountains, desert, land and sea areas, etc., which made it a haven for various segments of society to spend enjoyable times. In light of the accompanying activities and programs, and the diversity of tourism facilities.

In order to preserve the beauty and sustainability of these areas and the natural tourist attractions in Ras Al Khaimah, it requires strengthening the exceptional efforts made by the authorities and institutions in terms of awareness programmes, decisions, initiatives, ad hoc teams and other tasks that serve the visitor, and enhance environmental awareness towards natural sites, through the cooperation of community members. and visitors to ensure its continuity and permanence.

relentless efforts

Eng. Khaled Fadl Al-Ali, Director General of the General Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, said: “The department is keen on the sustainability of all natural areas in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, by preserving them from incorrect actions and behaviors that may harm them, which a few segments may commit. of the members of society.”

He stated that the department launched the campaign “Our Righteousness is a Trust”, and one of its most important goals is to develop community awareness of the importance of preserving clean and beautiful public areas such as land, beaches and public parks so that we can return to them and enjoy their beauty, and to promote the concept of sustainability and the preservation of environmental resources and wildlife, including animals, birds and plants. By keeping these places clean and free of plastic.

He added, “We aim to instill the concepts of preserving the environment, reducing consumption and recycling among all members of society, especially children, through the various available channels that serve as a link between the Department and the public of all kinds, and in several languages, to reach the largest possible segment and benefit.”

He said that the campaign will take place in many areas of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, including public places such as mainland, beaches, public parks and gardens, pointing out that the campaign is organized during moderate weather, starting from October of last year until the end of next March of this year.

And he talked about the most important violations that are monitored and the most areas that witness the percentage of violations committed compared to other sites, which is throwing, placing or leaving dirt and waste in public squares, and item No. (31) with a number of 950 violations, which is setting fires or grilling directly on a fixed or movable surface Without using barbecue tools in places other than those designated for this.

He mentioned that item No. (41) with a number of 205 violations, which is the leakage of liquid waste resulting from residential activity outside the sewage network, pointing out that most of the violations were concentrated in the Jebel Jais area, followed by Al-Mamoura, Al-Ma’arid and Al-Nakhil, then Ras Al-Khaimah, indicating that the department is keen to Organizing the process of distributing Raqeb patrols according to the geographical division of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, in seven regions, including all regions of Ras Al Khaimah, with a number of 35 patrols, including the areas that witness a large number of traffic compared to others, which are the Mazraa and Jabal Jais areas, and on all beaches and the Qawasim Corniche.

He revealed that Raqeb patrols, among their work tasks, are controlling violations of the random dumping of waste in the main streets and residential areas as well, violating the violations of construction projects that distort the civilized view of the emirate, and violating the violations of random dumping of loads of sewage water tanks.

He pointed out that the Corniche watch patrols are in charge of monitoring environmental violations and their counterparts related to cleanliness and preserving the aesthetic appearance, the cultural scene along the Corniche, and monitoring the beaches, pointing out that there are some tips that visitors to those tourist areas, especially wild areas with moderate temperatures, and during The winter season, including enjoying public places and leaving them clean and beautiful for those who come after that, and making sure to collect waste and throwing it in the basket designated for that and not throwing it on the ground.

The safe way

Al-Ali called on the visitors to follow the safe way to get rid of the burning coals on land by grilling in the places designated for that, and using the grills and the necessary tools. It was placed by the Waste Management Agency, and it should not be thrown into it while it is on fire, and it should not be thrown on the ground. He stressed that the department will continue to intensify environmental monitoring and increase public awareness about the importance of preserving tourist areas, and enhance the concept of their sustainability, so that we all contribute with the efforts of institutions and the cooperation of community members in preserving the aesthetic and cultural appearance of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Terrain

Citizen Badr Al-Shehhi said: “The emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah is one of the multi-terrain sites that provide distinct tourism options for all segments of society, whether for lovers of mountainous, sea, land, and desert areas as well, and others, whose activities highlight specifically during the winter, as every spot of this emirate witnesses a turnout. Large, enabling families and individuals to spend the best times in the practice of various activities and events, in addition to tourism facilities and programs established by the authorities and institutions ».

He stressed the importance of strengthening the role of community members in terms of social responsibility towards the environment by contributing to its preservation and sustainability, including reducing waste disposal, and adopting safe behaviors and ways to dispose of it, especially while doing barbecue and camping, and others in desert and wild areas.

efforts

Aisha Al-Hammadi mentioned that the efforts of institutions and agencies to maintain the sustainability of tourist areas are prominent, including the provision of waste containers, as well as the deployment of cleaners, as well as the indicative boards showing places for seating and barbecue, how to get rid of dirt, and preserving the aesthetics of the areas, and the campaigns that spread across Various channels, and others, in order to preserve the beauty of the tourist areas, and provide a unique experience for tourists, visitors, and visitors to the areas.

She pointed out that all these efforts require cooperation from the visitors of the areas by fully adhering to the appropriate advice, avoiding violations and wrong practices that may expose them to accountability, violations and fines, promoting the values ​​of citizenship to preserve them, and seriously and effectively contributing to the responsibility of protecting the environment and natural areas and their resources for future generations.