The Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department launched its new electronic service, “Electronic Registration of Family and Family Cases”, through the official electronic portal of the Ras Al Khaimah government, with the aim of facilitating customers and speeding up their submission of their applications to the Family Tolerance Department, without personally attending the family court headquarters.

Judge Arif Humaidan Al Zaabi, President of the Family Court, explained that all customers can apply for the service, whether they are subscribers to electronic services or not, through easy, flexible and fast procedures, by logging in with the digital identity and then to the Ras Al Khaimah government website or direct entry to the service Via the verification code that reaches the phone of the applicant.

He stated that this service allows customers to submit requests, follow up on the situation, inquire about them and about the postponed sessions, and see the dates of the upcoming sessions, as these procedures will contribute to dispensing with paper transactions and shortening the time of service completion and submission in a few minutes, and the customer can apply for the service at any time And from anywhere, in an easy and simple way by filling out the electronic form and attaching the required documents.



