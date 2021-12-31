Oregon health officials have reported three cases of white spot fungus, a rare infection that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has described as a “serious” concern to the world.

Officials confirmed the three cases in the US state of Oregon on Tuesday, the first in the state. The original case was discovered on December 11, while the other two cases were found in the following weeks. The outbreak broke out at Salem Health in Salem, Oregon.

The first case was revealed in a patient who was “recently exposed to international healthcare,” according to the officials.

Researchers first identified a case of Candida auris in 2009, but it didn’t appear in the United States until 2013. Since then, the CDC has found more than 1,100 positive clinical cases of the infection, which include both cases. Confirmed and probable, according to their website. Texas, New York, Illinois, California and Florida have reported the most cases, ranging from 135 to 285.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, white spot disease fungus infection is a “serious global threat” and is mostly spread locally through health care facilities. The fungus is described as highly contagious and can cause a severe “invasive infection” in 5-10% of those infected. Symptoms can include fever and chills, and the fungus can spread through contaminated areas or through close contact with an infected person, according to rt.

In the latest announcement, Yasmin Chaudhry, medical director for infection prevention at Salem Health, said the “Covid-19” pandemic has led to a “rise in multidrug-resistant organisms” such as Candida auris.

Oregon health officials have warned that the infection “especially” causes serious infections for those who already have “serious medical problems”.