Marcelo Castro says that if texts approved by the Chamber are not added to the reform of the Electoral Code, there is time to approve it by October

The rapporteur for the reform of the Electoral Code, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), stated this Tuesday (September 19, 2023) that he will talk to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), for the mini-reform to be voted on separately. According to him, if the texts are not analyzed together, it is possible to approve it by October to be valid in the 2024 elections.

“I’ll have a talk with him [Pacheco]”, said Castro about separating the votes from the projects. “If it’s together, my opinion is that there isn’t enough time. If it is separated, it may or may not work. If Pacheco is here on Thursday, at the leaders’ meeting and he agrees, we quickly vote here, return to the Chamber, the Chamber votes and goes to presidential sanction.”

Proposals need to be voted on in the Chamber and Senate and then sanctioned by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) until October 6th in force in the 2024 elections.

Despite saying that he will talk to Pacheco, the rapporteur also states that the president of the Senate has already demonstrated a preference for combining the bills 4438 of 2023 It is 192 of 2023 with the complementary bill 112 of 2021which deals with the new Electoral Code.

As the projects started in the Chamber, if the Senate makes any changes to the content, the Lower House will need to vote on the texts again. That is why the rapporteur mentions the return of the materials to the deputies.

Last Thursday (September 14), Pacheco said that the mini-electoral reform should not be voted on in the Upper House in two weeks. The senator said he will submit the issue to CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) to be considered alongside what has already been debated about the new Code.

Castro states that he agrees with Pacheco that the rush to approve the changes should not harm the final text of the projects. The rapporteur, however, praised the content coming from the Chamber and said that, if it is possible to approve it, it will be an improvement.

MINI ELECTORAL REFORM

There are 2 projects approved by the deputies: one for an ordinary law and one for a complementary law. O bill (PL 4438 of 2023) which deals with the general changes of the reform was approved on September 13 by 367 votes in favor, 86 against and one abstention.

Already the complementary bill (PLP 192 of 2023) on the rules related to the period of ineligibility was approved on September 14th by 345 votes in favor, 45 against and one abstention.

The texts were prepared in the working group chaired by the deputy Dani Cunha (União Brasil-RJ), daughter of the former president of the Chamber Eduardo Cunha. In addition to her, 6 other deputies were in the group: