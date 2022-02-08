Lil UziVert, whose real name Symere Bysil Woods, avoided going to jail by accepting a plea deal without opposition to assault charges against his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd, TMZ reported, after a violent episode in July 2021, which also involved his partner, rapper SAINt JHN, 35.

What were the charges against Lil Uzi Vert?

The American musician, born on July 31, 1995, did not refute the charges filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, accusing him of assault with a firearm, criminal threats, domestic violence, and possession of a loaded firearm.

According to the complaint filed by Brittany Byrd, her partner at the time, Lil Uzi Vert arrived in his Cadillac Escalade at the Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood, where she was having dinner with SAINT JHN.

At that moment an altercation began between the two musicians, when she tried to intervene, Lil Uzi Vert attacked her.

What is the sentence that Lil Uzi Vert must serve?

TMZ confirmed that the interpreter of “XO Tour Llif3″ Y “Money Longer” He will serve three years of probation, in addition to undergoing mental health and substance abuse treatment for one year.

will also attend for 52 weeks to domestic violence counseling, pay restitution, and serve the 10-year criminal protection order, which means abiding by the protection and security measures imposed to protect the victims of violence.

