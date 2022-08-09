Rapper Donnie let slip last week in conversation with this site that something new was coming, but what that exactly was, he kept in the middle for a while. ,,Without really betraying anything; something fun is coming up with a folk singer,” the hint read.

Today it becomes clear that this is a collaboration with the Toppers. In a video that the rapper shares on Instagram, you can see how he frolic with René Froger, Jeroen van der Boom, Jan Smit and Gerard Joling – all wrapped in a gold suit. ‘It’s great again, it’s great again, I have a po po polonaise in my head’, the men sing in unison.

It is not the first time that rapper Donnie has joined forces with other artists. Folk songs like Bon Caught, French German (with Frans Duijts) and Bieber from the pub (with Mart Hoogkamer) Donnie brought over 100 million streams in recent years. It remains to be seen whether this new song will also become a hit. See also War in Ukraine: "Stop Putin!"

