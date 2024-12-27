The singer Raphael received this Friday the hospital discharge after being admitted ten days ago to the 12 de Octubre Hospital for brain lymphoma. His wife Natalia Figueroa already announced this Monday on ABC that the singer would leave the hospital at the end of this week.

The center itself announced this Thursday that the artist suffers from primary brain lymphoma with two brain nodules in the left hemisphere that justify the neurological symptoms that he presented a few days ago.

The singer was admitted to this hospital last Wednesday, December 18, and during his admission, he began treatment specific for this pathology that will continue on an outpatient basis. For this reason, your medical team has recommended a prolonged period of rest and rest for the duration of the treatment.

His representation agency RLM has announced that the concerts that the artist had planned for early 2025 in EThe US, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Mexico are canceled due to "medical prescription."









«On behalf of the artist, we apologize for the inconvenience that the cancellation of these concerts may have caused and we reiterate our gratitude for the unconditional support and affection he receives daily from his audience, media, colleagues and friends. With the hope of a speedy recovery, Raphael hopes to be able to resume his agenda and meet his audience again soon,” says RLM.