The fate of Range Rover Velar looks traced. The model will be reinvented into a 100% electric SUV, where luxury and elegance will be the masters: it will be the first of several new Land Rover-signed electric models that will make their entrance on the production line of the plant in Halewood, Merseyside, and will be followed by the battery-powered successors of Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Protagonist in 2025

According to reports from Autocar, the British brand will start the conversion works of the plant from next year, before in 2025 Velar’s electric successor goes into production. Until recently, the future of this model was still uncertain: if in fact the battery-powered heirs of Discovery Sport and Evoque had been confirmed more than two years ago, on that of Velar had not yet been uttered a word from Range Rover.

New platform

We currently know little about the new EV model, other than that it will switch from the familiar D7 architecture to an entirely new platform called EMA: it was first announced in 2021, and was initially designed to accommodate smaller Land Rover models with hybrid and full electric powertrains. The first details that have emerged about this architecture speak of one “simple” structuredesigned around the presence of the floor-mounted battery pack that will be equipped with 800V fast-charging hardware.

The restyling is reality

Waiting to know all the details related to the new electric Velar, the market has recently welcomed the restyling of the current model, which stands out for being more refined and elegant, for the use of new materials for the interior, for the use of technology at the service of safety, for the presence of more connected services and for a renewed engine range , which includes a plug-in hybrid as well as diesel and petrol versions.