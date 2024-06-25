A great return

It was one of the novelties foreseen in this season’s calendar, and after the long-awaited Rally in Sardinia held almost a month ago it is ready to return as the seventh round of the world championship: the Rally Poland. The event, scheduled from 27 to 30 Junewill coincide with the 80th edition of this round on dirt tracks, even if this event was not valid for the championship since 2017the year in which Thierry Neuville won, now as then at the wheel of Hyundai.

More and more in the heart of the championship

After the misstep in Sardinia, the Belgian is called upon to defend his lead in the standings over Ott Tänak, winner in Italy, and Elfyn Evans, who occupy joint second position with a delay of 18 points from the #11 of Hyundai. As regards live television, there will be five tests broadcast by Sky Sports Arena or Sky Sports F1with the possibility of seeing the stages also in streaming on NOW TV. Alternatively, as in previous events, enthusiasts will also be able to follow all the tests (19) on the official WRC channel, Rally.tv, upon subscription.

Rally Poland 2024: program and TV times