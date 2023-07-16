Rally | Kalle Rovanperä got good news for the Finnish World Rally Championship

Toyota’s performance is getting better than before.

Toyota’s rally ace Kalle Rovanperä has received great news as the World Rally Championships in Estonia and Finland approach.

As the Rally World Series turned towards the fastest rallies of the season, Toyota decided to use the engine of one of the classification wildcards, the Yaris Rally1, to improve.

The classification came into force on July 1, i.e. the last time when the International Automobile Federation FIA allowed changes to the current Rally1 cars. Classification jokers are used if the team feels it is necessary to change big things compared to the car’s original classification.

Changing the internal combustion engine is one such thing. Changes are allowed on average every three months and must pass FIA inspections before the classification becomes effective.

Toyota used the important date to its advantage.

Toyota was the only one to take advantage of the summer date. The problems experienced by Hyundai to repair the driveshaft will not be addressed until the next possible classification date, which is October 1st. M-Sport Ford also reportedly did not change anything in its car.

The teams touring the World Series have often left important updates for the summer, thinking about the Estonian and Finnish World Cup rallies, because those competitions require a high-performance engine due to the fast roads.

In this way, Rovanperä and his teammates have at least in this respect prepared for the upcoming battles as well as possible. It is not known in more detail what kind of things Toyota changed in its car’s internal combustion engine.

of Rally1 cars the power source is the familiar 1.6-liter turbo engine from WRC cars, which produces about 400 horsepower. The cars also have a hybrid engine that temporarily produces 134 horsepower.