Rally driving Rovanperä caught up in Croatian rally victory – Tänak narrowly reached Sunday’s second special stage

Toyota Kalle Rovanperä leads the Croatian World Rally Championship by 28.4 seconds behind Hyundai Ott Today, when there are only two special stages left in the competition. Rovanperä secured his lead in the 18th special stage of the rally and bowed to Tänak in just 2.7 seconds.

The young Finn jumped towards the race victory with Sunday’s opening leg, when he defeated 11.2 seconds today.

“For the first part of the day, our tire selection was good, but with this special stage, a soft mix would have been better. I’m glad we didn’t lose much to Otti. Our bet was pretty clean, ”Rovanperä said with satisfaction on the WRC website.

Today, she chose soft tires for the opening clip in the morning. The Estonian ring tactic worked better in the second leg.

“We were lucky the road was so dirty. Otherwise, we would have lost a lot of time again, ”Tänak said.

Hyundai from Belgium Thierry Neuville drove to the bottom of the 18th leg and rose to third place in the race past M-Sport Ford Craig Breenin. Rovanperä bowed to Neuville, who was just over a minute away, by 7.5 seconds.

On Friday, the race was interrupted by Toyota Esapekka Lapland drove one intersection wide on the special stage and scratched his car a bit. Lapland was 18.8 seconds behind Neuville.

