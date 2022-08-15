The week following the Hungarian Grand Prix, the last one staged before the summer break, was characterized by the sensational news of the drivers market which saw as the absolute protagonist Oscar Piastri. The Australian, promoted by Alpine for the 2023 world championship in place of Fernando Alonso – in turn reached an agreement with Aston Martin for 2023 – has incredibly denied the signing with the French team. In the following days, moreover, the hypothesis of a passage of the 21-year-old in McLarenmoreover in place of the compatriot Daniel Ricciardo.

The latter, hitherto the author of a negative season, could in turn leave the house in Woking – probably early – to return to Enstone, where he would take the place of Alonso. However, since there is still no official information on these market moves, if all this does not occur, the continuation of Ricciardo’s career in Formula 1 would presumably come to a conclusion. This, at least, is the opinion of Ralf Schumacher.

The German, today a columnist for Sky Deutschlandhas in fact admitted some doubts about the future of the 33-year-old, always in the event that the latter does not return to Alpine, a team in which he played in the two-year period 2019-2020 when the team was still known as Renault: “Personally – he has declared – I can’t imagine he could have another opportunity in Formula 1. But I don’t know who could take the Alpine in this one. The names are there: even Mick has not yet signed a contract, so he would be a candidate, as well as Nico Hülkenberg ”. Except for the names mentioned by the German previously, there would not be Ricciardo alone as a potential teammate of Esteban Ocon: among the most suitable options, there would also be that of Pierre Gaslywho in any case renewed with the AlphaTauri until 2023. There is also no lack of interest in the current leader of the F2 championship, Felipe Drugovich.