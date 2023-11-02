The National Center of Meteorology explained that the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was: 16.8 degrees Celsius in Ruknah in Al Ain at 06:45 UAE local time. According to the official account of the National Center of Meteorology on the (X) platform.

