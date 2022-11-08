After the torrential rains that occurred last weekend in the Atlantic zone of the country, and that have generated several havoc, The Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies issued a forecast of how rainfall will be during the week of November 7 to 11.



It is expected that most of the rainfall will be concentrated in the Caribbean, Andean, Pacific, piedmont plains and eastern areas of the country.especially in “departments of Antioquia, Santanderes, Eje Cafetero, northwest and center of Cundinamarca, north and west of Boyacá, east of the departments of Chocó, Valle del Cauca, Cauca and Nariño”, according to the entity in its forecast.

It is worth clarifying that the heavy rainfall that is taking place in the country is explained by the fact that the country is now going through a rainy season, increased by the phenomenon of rain that has extended more than average.

On the other hand in theIn the Orinoquia region, moderate and heavy rains are estimated in the west of Meta, Casanare and Arauca, as well as in the Amazon foothills of Caquetá and Putumayo. During the end of the week these precipitations will move towards the center of the region.

Similarly, in Bogotá the IDEAM forecasts a rainy week with special concentration in the afternoon and at night. The chances of thunderstorms are not ruled out either.

It is worth noting that in several national territories an environmental emergency has been declared due to the damage caused by heavy rains. For example, in Piojó, the Atlantic, where almost a hundred houses were destroyed by rains for at least 30 hours in a row.

