The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy at times, with clouds forming over some northern and eastern regions in the afternoon, with the possibility of light, humid rain falling at night and Sunday morning in some coastal and inland regions, with a chance of mist or light mist forming.

The winds are light to moderate speed and sometimes active, especially at sea, and are northeasterly to northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf has light to medium waves. The first tide occurs at 08:06, the second tide occurs at 21:46, the first low tide occurs at 15:36, and the second low tide occurs at 01:23.

Bahraman will have light waves. The first tide occurs at 19:06, the second tide occurs at 05:03, the first low tide occurs at 11:52, and the second low tide occurs at 00:00.