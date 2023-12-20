DThe Berlin police took action on Wednesday against suspected members of the women's group Zora, which is considered to be left-wing feminist. They are accused of supporting the terrorist organization Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) through propaganda. The officers searched six apartments and two trendy properties in various Berlin districts, including a women's café in Neukölln.

The raid was aimed at four women and a man between the ages of 18 and 23 who are said to belong to the Zora group, the police and public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday afternoon. They are said to have distributed leaflets calling for people to support the PFLP. A leaflet under the heading “No women's liberation without the liberation of Palestine,” which the group posted on Instagram on October 12, said it was important to “progressive forces” like “the PFLP, which is also part of the Palestinian Resistance is to be strengthened”.

The PFLP is listed on the EU terror list; it is considered Marxist-Leninist and pan-Arab oriented.

The measures also targeted a 67-year-old man who posted a PFLP symbol on Facebook under a photo of an alleged martyr of the organization. According to FAZ information, he is a member of the PFLP.

The Zora group is considered radical feminist; Investigators see a close connection to the Young Struggle group. It is the youth organization of the Turkish Marxist Leninist Communist Party (MLKP). The international youth organization described the Hamas massacre on October 7th as a “legitimate liberation struggle”. Young Struggle also had ties to the recently banned network Samidoun.

170 police officers were deployed during the raid on Wednesday. They confiscated, among other things, leaflets, computers and cell phones. In addition, pyrotechnics “in the double-digit kilogram range” were found, which the person concerned did not have the necessary permission to possess. A blank gun and several hundred rounds of associated ammunition were also confiscated.