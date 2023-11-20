Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Romanians Radoi and Cosmin will meet, face to face, when Al Bataeh meets Sharjah, on Thursday, in the “eighth round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, at Khalid bin Mohammed Stadium in the “Smiling Emirate”, and the meeting will not be a family meeting, given the difficult situation of the two teams, Whether Al-Bataeh, who is coached by Radwi, or Al-Sharjah, who is supervised by Cosmin, and if “Al-Raqi” succeeds in winning, he will knock “Al-Malik” out of the competition, temporarily occupying his place in fourth place, and if Al-Sharjah succeeds in winning, it will rise to third place temporarily.

The close relationship between the coaches, whether when Radoi was a player, or even after he retired from playing, makes the meeting bear the character of “professor and student,” as Kuzmin is behind Radoi’s choice of coaching field, and the confrontation is the first official between them, as they previously played together in a friendly match. Austria’s camp in preparation for the season, and that day the match ended with Sharjah winning by a goal.

The “kinship” bond between the two duos gives it a “family quality,” as Radoi’s son is waiting to sit in the stands to follow his grandfather, “Kuzmin,” at the other end of the field, and an artistic dialogue takes place between them on the field that lasts for 90 minutes.

The duo was linked when Cosmin was coach of Al Hilal Saudi Arabia, when he asked Radoi to fill the pivot position, and he moved with him to Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahly. After Radoi retired, he was not thinking about the field of coaching, but Cosmin convinced him of the idea.

Cosmin returned to our stadiums again from the Sharjah Gate in 2021, and before the start of the current season, Radwi returned from the Al Bataeh Gate, so the race between them resumed, but this time in a different way.

Cosmin shone in his early training with Steaua Bucharest, Romania, and Radoi rose to prominence when he was a player in Steaua as well, and he trained him for a period as well, as if Cosmin and Radoi were walking together in one line, despite the difference in time.