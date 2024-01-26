There is no doubt that Falcao García and Dayro Moreno They have had an impeccable career as professionals and especially as scorers in the teams they have been on.

We tell you: Tension in the Schumacher family: they fear that Ralf's ex-partner will reveal details about Michael

Samarium is close to becoming the Colombia's historic goalscorer, record held Víctor Hugo Aristizábal with 348 goals (Falcao has 345) while Dayro is six goals away from tying Sergio Galvan Rey as the top scorer in FPC history.

Falcao García, Rayo Vallecano player. Photo: EFE/ Rodrigo Jiménez

Well, at the same time as reaching these marks, the Colombians were recently included in the list of South American scorers in the XXI century who delivered the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

We tell you: Luisa Blanco, the Colombian gymnast who wants to follow in the footsteps of Simone Biles

In the list, which takes into account the goals of the players from January 1, 2001 to December 31, 2023, Falcao He is in 12th position with 343 goals, which are distributed among 225 in Leagues, 23 in Cups, 59 in international tournaments and 36 with the Colombian National Team.

Radamel Falcao García (9), in action against Japan. It is branded by Takefusa Kubo. Photo: Efe/Jiji Press Japan

Likewise, the 'Tigre' is in seventh place among the players who are still active.

On the other hand, Dayro Moreno appears in 15th place with 326 goals and surpasses world-class names such as Carlos Tévez, José Alfredo Castillo, Hernán Barcos, Sebastián Abreu, Diego Forlán among others.

The 38-year-old forward has 285 goals in leagues, 23 in cups, 15 in international tournaments and 3 in Colombia selection.

Photo: Twitter: @oncecaldas

The ranking of this list is led by a wide margin by Lionel Messi, who comes out with 821 goals in his career, is followed by Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Sergio 'Kun' Agüero complete the Top 5.

Top 15 South American scorers of the 21st century

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 821

2. Luis Suárez (Uruguay) – 557

3. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) – 440

4. Neymar (Brazil) – 439

5. Sergio Agüero (Argentina) – 426

6. Fred (Brazil) – 404

7. Ricardo Oliveira (Brazil) – 390

8. Óscar Cardozo (Paraguay) – 376

9. Gonzalo Higuaín (Argentina)- 366+

10. Luis Fabiano (Brazil) – 355

11. Hulk (Brazil) – 349

12. Radamel Falcao (Colombia) – 343

13. Vágner Love (Brazil) – 333

14. Magno Alves (Brazil) – 238

15. Dayro Moreno (Colombia) – 326

Lionel Messi competes for the ball with Carlos Augusto, from Brazil, in the South American classic.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO