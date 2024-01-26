There is no doubt that Falcao García and Dayro Moreno They have had an impeccable career as professionals and especially as scorers in the teams they have been on.
We tell you: Tension in the Schumacher family: they fear that Ralf's ex-partner will reveal details about Michael
Samarium is close to becoming the Colombia's historic goalscorer, record held Víctor Hugo Aristizábal with 348 goals (Falcao has 345) while Dayro is six goals away from tying Sergio Galvan Rey as the top scorer in FPC history.
Well, at the same time as reaching these marks, the Colombians were recently included in the list of South American scorers in the XXI century who delivered the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).
We tell you: Luisa Blanco, the Colombian gymnast who wants to follow in the footsteps of Simone Biles
In the list, which takes into account the goals of the players from January 1, 2001 to December 31, 2023, Falcao He is in 12th position with 343 goals, which are distributed among 225 in Leagues, 23 in Cups, 59 in international tournaments and 36 with the Colombian National Team.
Likewise, the 'Tigre' is in seventh place among the players who are still active.
On the other hand, Dayro Moreno appears in 15th place with 326 goals and surpasses world-class names such as Carlos Tévez, José Alfredo Castillo, Hernán Barcos, Sebastián Abreu, Diego Forlán among others.
The 38-year-old forward has 285 goals in leagues, 23 in cups, 15 in international tournaments and 3 in Colombia selection.
The ranking of this list is led by a wide margin by Lionel Messi, who comes out with 821 goals in his career, is followed by Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Sergio 'Kun' Agüero complete the Top 5.
Top 15 South American scorers of the 21st century
1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 821
2. Luis Suárez (Uruguay) – 557
3. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) – 440
4. Neymar (Brazil) – 439
5. Sergio Agüero (Argentina) – 426
6. Fred (Brazil) – 404
7. Ricardo Oliveira (Brazil) – 390
8. Óscar Cardozo (Paraguay) – 376
9. Gonzalo Higuaín (Argentina)- 366+
10. Luis Fabiano (Brazil) – 355
11. Hulk (Brazil) – 349
12. Radamel Falcao (Colombia) – 343
13. Vágner Love (Brazil) – 333
14. Magno Alves (Brazil) – 238
15. Dayro Moreno (Colombia) – 326
SPORTS
With information from Futbolred.
More news in EL TIEMPO
#Radamel #Falcao #Dayro #Moreno #Olympus #scorers #tremendous #list
Leave a Reply