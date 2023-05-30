La Spezia – It was in the air, now it’s official. The next match at the Alberto Picco stadium will see Spezia Calcio orphaned in the Distinti sector. This is the decision made by sports judge Gerardo Mastrandreaby the client Stefania Ginesio and the representative of the Italian Referees Association Carlo Moretti.

While Gyasi and his companions are still waiting to write their future and, consequently, know which series to play in next year, one thing is certain. The Yours sector will remain closed. The reason is written in the official press release No. 233.

Three minutes involved, those between 35th and 38th of the first half of Spezia – Turin. It is there that, according to what was collected in the referee report, “some supporters” from La Spezia “occupying the Distinti sector raised vulgar and insulting chants and cries of racial discrimination” against Ivan Yuric“so much so as to force the match director to interrupt the game for about two minutes”.

And that’s not all. In addition to the disqualification of your distinguished sector, Spezia Calcio also sees a fine of ten thousand euros imposed “for having his supporters throw some plastic objects on the pitch at the goalkeeper of the opposing team”. Behavior that forced “the referee to suspend the match for thirty seconds”.