Adrien Rabiot with the goal against Inter equaled his staff in the black and white jersey, signing his fifth goal, as had five goals scored in 2020/21. “In the final embrace there was the determination, the desire for the locker room, his unity and the satisfaction for having overcome the difficulties with great performances”. Against Inter it was a victory from Juve: “Yes, we got the better of suffering, we saw the desire to do everything for our teammate and not give up until the 90 ‘. Tonight was a good test”. Is it a “new Juve”? “We need everyone, from the young to the oldest. We are all united, even the staff. Outside they say many things also about the injured, who don’t want to play for the World Cup but that’s not true, we want to win the championship and tonight we proved it. . Am I a leader? After 4 years, yes, especially on the pitch. But you don’t have to talk but do it on the pitch. I already said, I want to drag the team.