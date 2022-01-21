Quirinale, Sgarbi’s background: “Berlusconi still considers himself in the race, now he has to dissolve the reserve”

Quirinale, the background of Vittorio Sgarbi: “Berlusconi told me that he has 100 more votes and so we started a series of exciting phone calls”, he explained in the course of A clean sweep conducted by Corrado Formigli on LA7. “Today he let me know from a well-informed source close to him that he still believes in the race, and therefore my duty is not over. Now he has to dissolve the reserve with the allies”, underlines Vittorio Sgarbi.

Quirinale, Sgarbi on Berlusconi’s candidacy. Video

