It has reached a ‘understanding In the majority summit on the encore for Sergio Mattarella. Majority sources confirm this. In the end, after six days and seven failed votes, we are back to where we started. This is the path chosen by the parties (also with the mediation of Mario Draghi) to find a solution to the stalemate on the election of the new President of the Republic. At the end of the morning, the forces of the majority made an agreement for the confirmation of the head of state. “It’s the simplest solution: Mattarella remains at the Quirinale and Draghi at Palazzo Chigi. In a moment of emergency, it is better to avoid changes “, underlines a Pd parliamentarian.

The path to get to the request for an “encore” has seen one in recent days progression of consents in the Chamber, up to 336 “Mattarella” scanned yesterday in the count by the Speaker of the House Roberto Fico. A consensus that started, according to what has been reconstructed, by relevant parts of the M5s, but also of the Democratic Party and the Autonomies, while gradually the other solutions on the table (the pink of the center-right, then Maria Elisabetta Casellati, Elisabetta Belloni, Marta Cartabia, Pierferdinando Casini) were burned. This morning, on the part of the centrists, there was still the possibility of bringing Casini’s candidacy to the Chamber, perhaps in today’s second vote. Then, however, the road took the path of the “encore”.

“Parliament has its own wisdom and it seems to me that it is expressing itself. Supporting this wisdom is also this democracy”, the secretary of the Democratic Party said early in the morning. Enrico Letta to its great constituents. And mid-morning, in the Transatlantic, the surprise turn came: “Rather than going on with crossed vetoes for five days – he said. Matteo Salvini – we must consider whether it is no longer serious to go to President Mattarella and say, with conviction, to reconsider. “This is the definitive go-ahead for the candidacy, which only seems to displease Giorgia Meloni: “Salvini proposes that everyone go and beg Mattarella to make another term as President of the Republic. I don’t want to believe it”, tweets the president of Brothers of Italy. Which then adds: “I would be surprised if Mattarella accepted to be re-elected after having firmly and repeatedly rejected this hypothesis. Also because we all know that the second presidential term cannot become a practice, forcing the balance provided for by our Constitution “.

For its part, Casini, at the end of the morning, takes a step to the side: “I ask all my colleagues, in Parliament, whose centrality I have always defended in the context of democratic institutions – he declared – to remove my name from the discussion and to ask President Mattarella for willingness to continue his mandate in interest of Italy “. Once the agreement was signed in a majority summit, now all that remains is to ask Mattarella for willingness to stay at the Colle again. He also worked on this Mario Draghi, who this morning had an interview with the head of state and contacts with party leaders.

The premier and Mattarella spoke for a long time, on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of the new judge of the Consulta Filippo Patroni Griffi. Draghi reportedly worked as a “mediator” to overcome the “confusion” phase and arrive at a “positive solution”. A mediation that could lead to reaping the benefits already in the day, with the confirmation of Mattarella in the Chamber this afternoon. “Tonight closes”, the prediction of the leader of Iv Matteo Renzi.

