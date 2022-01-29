Now for Draghi a terrifying year of electoral eve

But what inability of the leaders of the parties…

Behind the stalemate for the changing of the guard al Quirinale resulting in the inevitable repechage of Mattarella, he actually fought one hard power clash between two factions, i pro and against the transfer of Mario Draghi from palazzo Chigi al Quirinale. And they won, but only in part, those who did not want him at the Colle and basically wanted to destabilize him to the point of perhaps sending him home, depriving him of all power.

Dragons instead he stays at Palazzo Chigi, with his back covered by Mattarella, of course, but with a majority that must keep it up and legitimize it, imploded inside and blown up. It all started on December 22, when Draghi offered himself to his majority by optioning the armchair on the Colle and thus obtaining the advantage of first mover. The leaders of the center have chosen to tell him to no, while on the left divisions and confusion, with Pd And Five stars split within them, stunned by the initiative of Dragons and unable to tackle any unitary maneuver.

We thus witnessed the rose theater and nominations, but behind the scenes it is real fight It was up Dragons: how to stop it or how to push it on the Colle. In the end Dragons he did not become head of state, as he hoped, by reneging on his offer and losing his battle (but not the war). In reality won by those political and power groups who wanted to block it (but if they find it consolidated in Palazzo Chigi).

It is saved in Cesarini area the former president of the ECB, promoting and building in extremis the saving solution of Mattarella, the man who had wanted it and installed it in Palazzo Chigi. Solution that leaves everything as it was. Even if the political framework comes out completely shattered and destabilized. And it will be difficult for Draghi to govern with the parties of his majority split by internal currents and deep resentments.

The premier holds the chair (and the point), but remains bound to it by force. An armchair that is hot, in short, in a year of electoral eve that will be for him and for the stability of his government truly terrifying. Good luck e ad maiora, president Draghi.

READ ALSO:

– Quirinale, live broadcast on the sixth day for the election of the President of the Republic

– Cacciari ad Affaritaliani.it “Stay Mattarella, Draghi weakened by the Quirinal chaos. The Cdx will reunite, once the alliance between Letta and Conte is over”

– Quirinale, the knot is Mario Draghi: at home or not