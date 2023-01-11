Chetumal, Quintana Roo.- East monday january 9 in Quintana Roo, it was reported that the First Collegiate Court of the Twenty-seventh Circuit of the Judiciary of the Federation in Quintana Roo, endorsed that uber is a private transportation platform, so may operate without a concession in the entity.

In other news, an alleged hacker The self-proclaimed “Sc0rp10n” managed to violate the FGE’s security monitoring and online complaints system, for which reason it published on the internet on Wednesday, January 11, a list with almost eight thousand complaints made to the State Attorney General’s Office.

Meanwhile, the Southeast Airport Group (ASUR) reported that the flights that were detained in Cancun after the computer failure in the United States this Wednesday began to resume operations.

Uber will be able to operate in Quintana Roo

After several hours of session, the First Collegiate Court of the Twenty-seventh Circuit of the Federal Judiciary in Quintana Rooendorsed that uber It is a private transport platform, so they will be able to operate without a concession in the entity.

In this way, despite the appeals presented by the unions of taxi drivers, protests and blockades that they carried out very early to show their rejection of Uber’s entry into the entity, the magistrates said they were attached to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nationso to dictate otherwise would be unconstitutional.

The union leaders said that they will take the necessary actions and although this is the last legal resort, they will not stop fighting for their rights, so they hope it can be resolved at some point.

During the day, elements of the National Guard They were stationed at the headquarters of the Judicial power of the Federation in cancunin the face of any violent reaction from taxi drivers after the resolution of the amparo filed by Uber to operate in Quintana Roo.

And despite the fact that taxi drivers from different unions threatened to blockades, after the resolution favorable to Uber, the roulette leaders gave up their intentions but continue to meet to define their next actions.

They ‘hack’ the State Attorney General’s Office

an alleged hacker self-styled “Sc0rp10n” managed to violate the security system for monitoring and online complaints of the FGE, for which reason it published on Wednesday, January 11, on the internet a list with almost eight thousand complaints made before the State Attorney General’s Office.

According to “Sc0rp10n”, the objective of his intervention is to demonstrate the vulnerability of the online complaints system, and to make visible the abandonment in which these investigations are found.

The publication was made through a portal specialized in leaks called breached.vc, where the “hacker” criticizes the lack of any security protocol and protection of personal data in the online complaints system of the Attorney General of the State of Quintana Rooheaded by Oscar Montes de Oca Rosales.

“A critical vulnerability in their servers allowed me to obtain the entire database of the complaints filed online from the time the system was opened until today, and using an OCR I extracted the texts of the complaints for in-depth analysis” .

In the publication, it is stated that in the review of these files, it was notorious how many complaints were not investigated, with which it is presumed cover-up actions by the entity, despite not having the investigation folders.

“I discovered a lot of sensitive and crucial information to solve different crimes in that State, crimes that have to do with the disappearance and sale of women of all ages, sexual exploitation, child prostitution networks, kidnappings, drug dealing, executions, extortion and corruption of different public officials and police officers.

The publication was disseminated on social networks by Fabiola Cortés, an activist from the civil association “Somos Tus Ojos”, who is fighting for the removal of the current prosecutor, Oscar Montes de Oca.

Flights resumed in Cancun after computer failure in the US

The Southeast Airport Group (ASUR) reported that the flights that were detained in Cancun after the computer failure in USA This Wednesday, they began to resume operations.

According to the information provided, the city’s airport had 10 paralyzed flights, while in the neighboring country there were five waiting to take off to this tourist site. However, around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the airport of cancun I continue operations.

This Wednesday, the FAA ordered that all flights in USA departures will be delayed until 9 am ET after a computer glitch was detected at their facility. The airlines said they were aware of the situation and flights were already landing.