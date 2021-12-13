Quick test The level of the pizzeria in Hakaniemi throws, but just sitting in the temple of the 1980s boom is an experience

Hakaniemi has been marked as a lunch center in the restaurant offering. The exception is Pizzorante Bro, which opened a good year ago

Pizzorante Bro Quick test Where? John Stenberg Beach 4. When? Cart la carte Sun – Thu 17–22, Fri – Sat 16–22. How much? À la carte 6–32 e. Pizzas 14–18 e. Desserts 7–16 e. Clear? Yes. Pick up / shipment? Yes.

Rome and New York always tease the mind, but uplifting cosmopolitan experiences can also be found up close – even now in Hakaniemi.

In winter, Hakaniemi, which has a miserable transit point, has been characterized mainly as a lunch center in terms of restaurant offerings.

The exception to this is Pizzorante Bro, which opened a good year ago and is located in the lobby of the Hilton Strand, which is reaching the power of the late 1980s boom.

Completed for the Intercontinental chain in 1988, the hotel’s colossus embodies inspiring nostalgic sophistication with its angular and ornate stone materials, flaming fireplace and high-rise elevator lobby.

Red wine in a glass, with jazz playing in the background, feels like you’d have a better staycation, even if you pop in for an evening pizza.

Bron pizzas are made at the root and baked longer than Neapolitan-style pizzas.

“No. there is no such thing as a pizzorante, ”my companion who lived in Rome commented amused on the name of the place.

“Bro” reportedly refers again to the adjoining Long Bridge, which shines beautifully lit from the large windows.

I went to the restaurant already at the beginning of the year, when the truffle-portobello pizza, which was revealed to be excellent, was full of shades and tones. The same pizza can still be found on the list, but Portobello has been replaced with a domestic tat.

“What is this red hay?” my friend marvels at the dried chili yarns added on top of the tomato diavolapizza, here “Diablon”.

The structure of Bron pizzas is denser than in the airy Neapolitan – the result is a bit like Home Pizzas tuned with premium fillings. Pizzas made at the root and characterized by the restaurant as Roman-style are baked for longer than Neapolitan, two to three minutes.

Pizzas are also available gluten-free.

The Intercontinental Hotel was opened in 1988.

First a visit in December was quite disappointing. Beef carpaccio with capers, arugula and parmesan and pizza with giant crab tails and nduja paste tasted loud. The pizza seemed baked in the lower corner.

Fried pike, mussel paste and gnocchi, for example, would also have been available.

Since the level of pizzas in the place was even excellent in some places at the beginning of the year, I popped in on the eve of Independence Day with a still quick evening pizza.

Then it hit again a little more gratifying: the pizza, which was served admirably hot, had a good texture that combines crispy and juicy. Despite the swaying level, the Pizzorante is a fascinating place to visit due to its surprising design.

However, the prices seem to be set at the top. For example, almost ten euros for a small bottle of Birra Moretti beer or 14-18 euros for a pizza feels quite a lot.