If league boss Roger Goodell has his way, the chances of this happening are excellent. “That will happen. “We know that the fans want European franchises, so we’re trying to figure out how we can make that happen,” Goodell told the German Press Agency, without giving a specific time frame. “Frankfurt and Munich would be good locations for a European franchise because they have done a good job and impressed us.” But there is still a long way to go until then.