Once the second Frankfurt game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts is played on Sunday (3:30 p.m./RTL and DAZN), the NFL spaceship will disappear from Germany again. What’s next? Three questions about the near future.
When will the NFL return to Germany?
Next fall, when another season game is played. It will then be Munich’s turn again as the venue with the Allianz Arena. It is still unclear which teams will come to Germany. The line-ups from the first two years suggest that the NFL wants to bring stars to Europe next year too. In 2025 it will be Frankfurt’s turn again.
What’s next for the teams active in Frankfurt?
Extremely different. The Kansas City Chiefs around quarterback Patrick Mahomes are playing for the title again. This should also apply to the Miami Dolphins, who are led by Tua Tagovailoa. The Colts are fighting for playoff participation. Even that might be unrealistic for the former champion New England Patriots.
Are European teams conceivable in the NFL?
If league boss Roger Goodell has his way, the chances of this happening are excellent. “That will happen. “We know that the fans want European franchises, so we’re trying to figure out how we can make that happen,” Goodell told the German Press Agency, without giving a specific time frame. “Frankfurt and Munich would be good locations for a European franchise because they have done a good job and impressed us.” But there is still a long way to go until then.
