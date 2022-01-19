Brilliant on the track, eclectic in everyday life. Fabio Quartararo not only has motorbikes in his world, but he has a very open look to other areas, such as the art and fashion. The French born in 1999 has never hidden his passion for looks and clothing that do not go unnoticed. Bright colors and strong chromatic combinations, particular combinations between various clothes: the Yamaha world champion loves to be noticed thanks to his original tastes, a bit like another champion of the world of motors like Lewis Hamilton.