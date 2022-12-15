It would have been spotted “an indeterminate and very large group of people” dedicated to the consummation of “facts of corruption” operating “within European structures with or without ties to the European Union”. This is what we read in search order carried out, on mandate from the Milan prosecutor’s office, as part of the Belgian investigation renamed Qatargate which led to the arrest, among others, of former MEP Antonio Panzeri and his former collaborator Francesco Giorgi.

The provision speaks, in a generic way, of “facts of corruption” which translate into “huge sums of money” in exchange for one’s business and also expressly refers to the money seized from former European Parliament Vice-President Eva Kaili. A seizure of money with respect to which “suitable elements are recognized” to look for more in Italy, starting from the assumption that the alleged illicit profits may have been transferred to current accounts.

In the documents sent by the Belgian judiciary there is talk of a “international framework of the organization” in which Panzeri could play a leading role. And the efforts of the Milanese investigators are concentrated precisely on the former parliamentarian and his bank accounts – the investigations are entrusted to the International Affairs department led by the deputy Fabio De Pasquale – who are mere executors of the requests of the Brussels prosecutor who, even in these last few hours, he is enriching the requests of his Milanese colleagues.

From collaborators close to him, as well as of people linked to the Fight Impunity foundation, indications could arrive on Panzeri’s network of relationships who currently remains in prison, while it will be necessary to wait until Monday and Tuesday to understand if the wife and daughter of the former MEP (arrested on a European arrest warrant) will be transferred to Belgium. Decision that will be taken by the Brescia Court of Appeal, but which could be postponed since the defense has not yet received the precautionary measure.

The bank investigations – which would be giving the first results – are also trying to shed light on Giorgi, companion of the former vice president of the European Parliament, the Greek Kaili. In a safety deposit box attributable to Giorgi, the key was in Abbiategrasso’s house which was searched on Sunday evening, 20 thousand euros were found. If there is no independent file on the Qatargate investigation in Milan, the investigative activities are destined to continue in the coming days, not only with the study of bank documents but also by listening to people close to the arrested.