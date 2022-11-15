british musician rod steward has revealed that he rejected an offer of more than one million dollars (960,000 euros) to act during the Qatar World Cup for moral reasons.

They offered me a lot of money, over a million dollars, to play there fifteen months ago. I turned it down” because “it’s not right to go” to that World Cup, Stewart told the British newspaper “The Sunday Times” in an interview in which he was asked about the lack of gay rights in Qatar.

“Fans should be careful,” said the musician, who said that “it would have been nice” to play his song “The Killing of Georgie” during the World Cup, which narrates the murder of a gay friend in the 1970s.

Born in London to a Scottish father, the 77-year-old musician regretted that Scotland did not qualify for the competition. Asked if he will back England, he wryly replies: “No, Brazil.”

The also British Dua Lipa, For her part, she denied that she has been invited to perform at the World Cup in Qatar and assured that she will encourage the English team “from afar”.

“I hope to visit Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights promises it made when it won the right to host the World Cup,” the 27-year-old artist said on Instagram.

The Shakira theme

Now without the British and without Dua Lipa, because everyone looks at the Colombian Shakirabut it is not that his presence in Qatar is confirmed.

According to larazón.es the woman from Barranquilla will not be in the World Cup.

“Since ‘The Ana Rosa Program’, it has just been denied that the Colombian singer is going to play an important role in this soccer championship. It is not even certain that she will attend as a spectator, joining other well-known faces who have refused to attend” , it is warned.

