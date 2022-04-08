The predictions have begun and the fans are already calculating which team will win the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

According to experts and the classification of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA), taking into account the knockout phase, the possible crosses, the position in the groups, the scoring system, Elo gave the chances of each team to win the most important tournament on the planet.

According to those calculations, a Latin American team could be the champion.

In the first place, the Brazilian team appears with a 26.35 percent probability, the last Latin American team to be crowned in the World Cup since 2002. In the tournament in Korea and Japan, Ronaldo’s Brazil beat Oliver Kahn’s Germany.

The second most optioned would be Lionel Messi’s Argentina, with 18.41 percent. This team has not been champion since Mexico 86, when it was crowned with Maradona. However, he almost achieved glory at Brazil 2014, when he was runner-up.

At that time, the gauchos were defeated by Germany.

The third possibility lies in Europe, specifically, in France. This country, which was crowned champion in Russia 2018 after defeating Croatia by four goals to two, has a 14.32 percent probability.

In this range of possibilities, Belgium, Spain, England, Germany, Portugal, Holland and Denmark follow in their order.

