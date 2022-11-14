With the national leagues stopped since the weekend, soccer stars are going to start arriving at qatarwhere the first World Cup played in an Arab country will begin next Sunday, the first one that has also aroused so much criticism, many related to the environment and human rights.

Organized in the boreal autumn, another novelty, to avoid the unbearable summer heat in this desert region, the 2022 World Cup will open with an unprecedented

Qatar-Ecuador at the stadium Al Bayt, the furthest from Doha, about 40 km north of the capital.

The soccer players will begin to arrive in the next few days to the host country, with little soccer tradition and less than 12,000 km2 in area, that is, barely a third of the surface of countries withor Belgium or Switzerland.

Many footballers played for their respective teams this past weekend, such as the stars of Paris SG, the Brazilian Neymar, the Argentine Leo Messi and the French Kylian Mbappé.

But while football is key, it is also the facts and what is lived around the World Cup.

The inauguration lights the party

For example, the inauguration will be more or less an hour before the first game, Qatar vs. Ecuador, next Sunday.

The time has not been set, but it will be at approximately 10 in the morning, Colombian time, and will be broadcast by Directv and will await confirmation from Canal Caracol and Canal RCN.

It will take place at the Al Bayt stadium, in the city of Jor, which was inaugurated in 2016 and has a capacity for 60,000 spectators.

There, too, the games Qatar vs. Ecuador, England vs. United States and Spain vs. Germanyas a commitment of round of 16, quarterfinals and a semifinal.

The artists have not been confirmed, but some have been leaked, such as the Colombian Shakiraand at the last minute, it became known, Dua Lipa will not be there, but the members of the South Korean band BTS will.

