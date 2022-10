Spain-Germany will be the most attractive duel of the first phase of the Qatar-2022 World Cup (November 21-December 18), in Group E, with another outstanding Belgium-Croatia, in Group F, after the draw held this Friday in Doha.

In addition, there will be other attractive pairings, with Portugal-Uruguay from Group H, while Argentina and Mexico will face each other in key C. Spain and Germany have met four times in World Cups, the last in the semifinals of South Africa-2010, which ended with a 1-0 victory for La Roja.

Calendar

This is the complete schedule of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 (games in Colombian time):

GROUP A

Images of the match between Ecuador and the Colombian National Team. Photo: Courtesy Colombian Football Federation

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

First day: November 20 and 21

Qatar-Ecuador (11 am) – November 20

Senegal-Netherlands (5 am) – November 21

Second day: November 25

Qatar-Senegal (8 am)

Ecuador-Netherlands (11 am)

Third day: November 29

Ecuador-Senegal (10 a.m.)

Netherlands-Qatar (10 am)

B GROUP

Harry Kane scored the winning goal against Croatia in the Nations League: England 2-1. See also Pedri's ideal eleven: Barça dominance



England, Iran, USA, Wales vs Ukraine

First day: November 21

England-Iran (8 am)

USA-Wales (2 pm)

Second day: November 25

Wales vs. Iran (5 a.m.)

England-USA (2 pm)

Third day: November 29

Wales-England (2 pm)

Iran-USA (2 pm)

GROUP C

Argentina is the champion team of America.



Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

First day: November 22

Argentina-Saudi Arabia (5 am)

Mexico-Poland (11 am)

Second day: November 26

Poland- Saudi Arabia (8 am)

Argentina-Mexico (2 pm)

Third day: November 30

Poland-Argentina (2 pm)

Saudi Arabia-Mexico (2 pm)

GROUP D

Mbappé in a match between France and South Africa.



France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

First day: November 22

Denmark-Tunisia (8 am)

France-Australia (2 pm)

Second day: November 26

Tunisia-Australia (5 am)

France-Denmark (11 am)

Third day: November 30

Tunisia-France (10 am)

Australia-Denmark (10 am)

GROUP E



Spain, Costa Rica-New Zealand, Germany, Japan

First day: November 23

Germany-Japan (8 am)

Spain-Costa Rica (11 am)

Second day: November 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica (5 a.m.)

Spain-Germany (2 pm)

Third day: December 1

Japan-Spain (2 pm)

Costa Rica-Germany (2 pm)

GROUP F

The Belgium national team finished the year as the best nations team with a rating of 1727. In the photo, player Kevin de Bruyne during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Photo: John Sibley / REUTERS



Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

First day: November 23

Morocco-Croatia (5 am)

Belgium-Canada (2 pm)

Second day: November 27

Belgium-Morocco (8 am)

Croatia-Canada (11 am)

Third day: December 1

Croatia-Belgium (10 am)

Canada-Morocco (10 am)

GROUP G



Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

First day: November 24

Switzerland-Cameroon (5 am)

Brazil-Serbia (2 pm)

Second day: November 28

Cameroon-Serbia (5 am)

Brazil-Switzerland (11 am)

Third day: December 2

Cameroon- Brazil (2 pm)

Serbia-Switzerland (2 pm)

GROUP H



Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

First day: November 24

Uruguay-South Korea (8 am)

Portugal-Ghana (11 a.m.)

Second day: November 28

South Korea-Ghana (8 am)

Portugal-Uruguay (2 pm)

Third day: December 2

South Korea-Portugal (10 am)

Ghana-Uruguay (10 a.m.)

LAST 16:

December 3

Eighth 1: First of group A vs Second of group B (10 a. m)

Eighth 2: First of group C vs Second of group D (2 pm)

December 4th

Eighth 6: Second of group C vs First of group D (10 a.m.)

Eighth 5: Second of group A vs First of group B (2 pm)

December 5th

Eighth 3: First of group E vs Second of group F (10 am)

Eighth 4: First of group G vs Second of group H (2 pm)

6th of December

Eighth 7: Second of group E vs First of group F (10 am)

Eighth 8: Second of group G vs First of group H (2 pm)

QUARTER FINALS

December 9

Quarter 2: Eighth 3 vs Eighth 4 (10 am)

Quarter 1: Eighth 1 vs Eighth 2 (2 pm)

December 10

Quarter 4: Eighth 7 vs Eighth 8 (10 am)

Quarter 3: Eighth 5 vs Eighth 6 (2 pm)

SEMIFINALS

December 13th

Semifinal 1: Quarters 1 vs Quarters 2 (2 pm)

December 14th

Semifinal 2: Quarter 3 vs Quarter 4 (2 pm)

THIRD AND FOURTH PLACE

December 17

Semifinal loser 1 vs Semifinal loser 2 (10 am)

FINAL

December 18 th

Semifinal Winner 1 vs. Semifinal Winner 2 (10 am)

SPORTS