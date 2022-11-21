Qatar seizes first drug shipment at World Cup

Qatari authorities seized nearly 2,000 tramadol painkiller pills and half a kilogram of hashish in the suitcase of a passenger who landed at Doha’s Hamad International Airport on Monday, the Arab country’s General Customs Authority reported.

“The customs of the Hamad International Airport they thwarted the smuggling of tramadol and hashish. The customs officer became suspicious of a passenger’s luggage, so he inspected it and found 1,990 tramadol pills and 464.5 grams of hashish,” the Authority said in a brief statement posted on Twitter.

The authorities did not offer details about the passenger’s nationality or what legal measures they will take against him. This is the first drug seizure that has been made since the start of the 2022 Soccer World Cup, which opened on Sunday with the meeting between the host and Ecuador.

harsh punishments

The consumption and smuggling of illegal drugs is severely punished in Qatar and in other countries of the Persian Gulf, with jail terms and large economic fines.

Despite the fact that the authorities of these countries make great efforts to thwart the entry of narcotics into their territory, anti-drug operations have increased in recent years, especially in Saudi Arabia.

In the last six years, Saudi Arabia has thwarted the entry of 600 million narcotic pills from Lebanon, according to the Saudi ambassador in Beirut, Waleed Bukhari.

EFE