From: Luke Rogalla

In the Ukraine war, many countries are turning away from the aggressor Russia. But ruler Putin wants to see most of the world on his side.

Moscow – With the attack on Ukraine more than two years ago, most Western countries broke with Russia. Rebuilding a relationship with Moscow is out of the question for much of Europe as long as Russian troops are in Ukraine Wladimir Putin is in power.

The Russian president repeatedly warns Ukraine's Western allies against interfering in the war – for example by deploying ground troops or supplying weapons. To this end, Russia is trying to look for allies elsewhere, especially in the global south. And Putin is optimistic in this regard, as he indicated in a conversation with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. Because Russia has “more friends” than “enemies” in the world.

Putin: Russia has “more friends” than enemies

The meeting between the two in the Kremlin on Monday (March 4) focused on the situation in Russia's capital Moscowlike the news agency Tass reported.

“Despite the machinations of the enemies,” the city is doing “very well” economically, said Sobyanin, who spoke of “significant successes.” “But we have more friends,” Putin said, according to the report. “There is a famous saying: It is equally honorable to be our friend and our enemy.”

“God bless her,” Sobyanin replied.

Conversation about Russia's “friends” and “enemies”: President Vladimir Putin (l.) and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin at a meeting in the Kremlin. © Mikhail Metzel/Imago

Putin continued: “We understand that the threats they are trying to create are not senseless, we should keep that in mind.” He added that these external threats would affect all levels of government, both federal and regional. Putin said that Moscow is not just one of the regions of Russia, but both the capital and a center of science, education and industry, connected to the entire Russian economy. “We should definitely always think about that.”

What kind of “threats” could these be? Just a few days ago, several Western states decided on new sanctions against Russia in response to the death of Alexei Navalny. Those affected include companies that contribute to Russia's military and technological strengthening or to the development of its defense and security sector.

Russia is looking for allies in the Ukraine war

As the West distances itself further from Russia, the government is looking for potential partner countries. In Europe, Putin counts Belarus, which borders the north of Ukraine, as his closest ally. Their ruler Alexander Lukashenko provides logistical support for the war of aggression and allows Russia to station weapons and troops in his country.

China is facing this Ukraine war neutral, does not support Western sanctions against the largest country in the world. However, China also repeatedly takes verbal shots at the West. Both countries want further deepen their cooperationbut what the relationship is between Xi Jinping and Putin is not entirely clear.

It's different with North Korea: ruler Kim Jong-un openly supports Russia's war and even supplies weapons and ammunition. Iran, which has been at war with the West for years, is another important ally and arms supplier to Russia.

Russian “experts” in foreign, defense and economic policy are said to have determined in a “study” at the end of 2023 that the “Global South and East” natural partners of Russia be. There is a common interest in “democratizing the world order and eradicating neo-colonialist practices and pressure from political, monetary and financial systems worldwide”. Russia should therefore focus on “flourishing” partnerships in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. “New, suitable connections” can only be established with the West once Russia has won the war in Ukraine. (lrg)