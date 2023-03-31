Dmitry Peskov said that President Putin has already submitted a declaration of income for 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already submitted his 2022 income tax return. About it TASS said the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.

“Yes, I already passed,” he said, answering the corresponding question.

According to him, most of the Kremlin employees have already managed to report on their income, although the deadline for this has not yet expired. “Almost everyone has already passed,” he said, recalling that March 31 is the last day for filing declarations.

On March 15, Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin and Kremlin officials would submit income declarations by April 1, but the publication of this information is not mandatory. Then he noted that there is no single position in the Kremlin on the issue of disclosure of income.

On December 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree canceling the publication on the Internet and the media of officials’ declarations of income, expenses and other information about their property during a special military operation. The measure came into force from the date of signing the document.

On March 1, 2023, a law came into force, according to which the declarations of Russian senators and deputies begin to be published in the public domain without personal data. This means that now only generalized statistical information on the number of declarations filed is published on the Internet and it is recorded whether violations were detected in them. Information about the income and real estate of Russian parliamentarians and members of their families will not be made publicly available.