Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that Moscow is ready to return to the agreement to export grain across the Black Sea once the West fulfills its obligations regarding Russian grain exports.

The agreement, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022, allowed for the safe export of grain from Ukraine’s ports on the Black Sea. Moscow withdrew from the agreement last month.

The Kremlin said in a statement about Putin’s contact with Erdogan, “It was noted that in the absence of any progress in implementing the part of Russia’s demands in the” grain agreement “, its further extension loses any meaning.”

He added that Russia was ready to return to the agreement “once the West has effectively fulfilled all the obligations to Russia” included in the agreement.