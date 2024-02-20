The Kremlin reported this Tuesday that the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, gave the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, a high-end Russian car Aurusalthough he did not specify the model of the vehicle.

“Yes. It's an Aurus,” answered the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, quoted by the Russian agency TASS, when asked about the car that the president gave to Kim.

Previously, the North Korean state agency KCNA had reported that Kim had received a Russian-made car from Putin for his personal use, without indicating the make of the car.

The Aurus are manufactured in various models and, depending on their equipment, their prices range between 35 and 50 million dollars (between 380,000 and 540,000 dollars), which could be a violation of UN sanctions, which prohibit the export of items . luxury in North Korea.

During the summit the two leaders held last September in Russia's Amur region, Putin showed Kim his Russian-made Aurus Senat presidential limousine.

That meeting served to seal cooperation and exchange agreements in the military field through which Pyongyang has transferred to Moscow ballistic missiles and artillery projectiles that the Russian army has used in Ukraine.

EFE