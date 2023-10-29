Putin congratulated Erdogan on the centenary of the founding of the Turkish Republic

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the centenary of the proclamation of the Turkish Republic. About it reported on the Kremlin website.

In his address, Putin called Erdogan a dear friend and pointed out that Turkey rightfully enjoys high prestige on the world stage. According to the Russian leader, relations between the two countries are developing in the spirit of friendship and good neighborliness, and major joint projects are being systematically implemented.

Putin wished Erdogan good health and success, and the citizens of Turkey happiness and prosperity.

Earlier, the heads of state discussed the situation in Israel and the settlement in the Middle East. The leaders of the two countries expressed unity in their positions on the conflict and emphasized that the solution to the situation should be the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

In September, the Turkish president summed up the results of negotiations with the Russian leader in Sochi and also called him his friend.