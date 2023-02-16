President Putin announced the possibility of supporting the families of PMC fighters participating in the SVO

The Russian authorities are considering supporting the families of those who participate in a special military operation (SVO) both as volunteers and through private military companies (PMCs). This possibility was announced by President Vladimir Putin. His words on Thursday, February 16, leads RIA News.

The issue that there are no social guarantees for those in the special operation zone from PMCs was raised by children’s ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova at a meeting with the head of state. She asked to level them with the families of military personnel.

“We are now considering this issue. Both volunteers and those who signed the contract, and who came as part of the mobilization, they are fulfilling their sacred duty to their homeland. And in this sense, everyone is equal before the motherland, ”Putin said.

The Russian special operation in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. It takes part, in particular, PMC “Wagner”. Earlier in February, its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, admitted that the group’s fighters could go to Africa when their services within the NWO were no longer needed.