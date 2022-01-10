Russian President Vladimir Putin called the unrest in Kazakhstan an attack on the republic, stressing that such acts of aggression should be responded to without delay. The head of state said this during an extraordinary meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Putin also noted that Kazakhstan used technologies of power information support for the riots, which were known from the Maidan. In particular, the work of well-organized and well-controlled militant groups was noted, some of whom had received training in terrorist camps abroad.

CSTO peacekeepers will stay in Kazakhstan for as long as needed

The Russian president indicated that the CSTO peacekeeping forces will remain in Kazakhstan as long as it takes to restore calm in the republic.

At the same time, Putin recalled that the duration of the stay of the peacekeeping forces is limited, they will be obliged to leave Kazakhstan when his leadership deems it necessary.

The head of state noted that the introduction of the military of the CSTO countries into Kazakhstan took place on the basis of an official request from the leadership of the republic in accordance with the fourth article of the 1992 Collective Security Treaty.

Russia will not allow the situation to be rocked

The CSTO forces sent to Kazakhstan acted quickly and harmoniously, which made it possible to prevent the degradation of the situation in the republic, Putin said.

According to him, the commander of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent in Kazakhstan, General Serdyukov, knows his business. The peacekeepers included the most trained units of the Russian Airborne Forces.

The measures taken by the CSTO have clearly shown that we will not allow the situation to be rocked at home and will not allow the scenarios of the so-called color revolutions to be realized. Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin said that the CSTO countries must be ready for any provocations so that such situations do not catch anyone by surprise.

Tokayev showed courage, Putin says

According to the President of Russia, the leader of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, during the riots in the republic, showed courage by consolidating society, law enforcement agencies and the population to repel terrorists. Vladimir Putin noted that Tokayev took responsibility upon himself, and also headed the relevant events.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2 due to a sharp increase in gas prices for cars. The economic demands of the protesters were quickly replaced by political ones, in particular, about the departure of the former president of the country, Nursultan Nazarbayev, from politics. Riots broke out, and marauder attacks were recorded in a number of cities. On January 6, the CSTO peacekeeping forces began to arrive in the republic. The mission involves units from Russia, Belarus and Armenia.