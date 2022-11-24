Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov believes that Qatar has lifted the ban on LGBT symbols due to the pressure of Western ideology. He stated this on Thursday, November 24, in his Telegram channel.

“Qatar has surrendered. This speaks of the power of ideological pressure and determination on the part of the West, which has made rainbow flags its banner,” Pushkov wrote.

Earlier in the day, The Independent reported that the ban on LGBT symbols during the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup from the 2nd round of the group stage was lifted. It is noted that the Qatari authorities have already ordered law enforcement agencies not to touch the fans on the streets and in the fan zones.

Officially, the ban has been lifted only for LGBT symbols. Fans are advised to refrain from excessive display of same-sex feelings in order to avoid arrest and imprisonment.

On November 22, Heiko Nidderer, a journalist for the German newspaper Bild, said he received a warning from a security guard for wearing a rainbow ribbon at a stadium in Qatar. Rainbow symbolism is used by the LGBT community.

Prior to that, on November 21, it became known that the Qatari authorities refused to accept a special aircraft of the German national team, on the fuselage of which the LGBT slogan was applied. The reason was the image of several men on board the Lufthansa airliner.

The FIFA World Cup takes place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. The opening ceremony took place on November 20 at the El-Bayt stadium in the city of Al-Khaur. A parade of the flags of the participating countries, as well as a parade of the mascots of past World Cups, took place on the field.