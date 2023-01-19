Pupo on Francesco Totti: “We played poker together and…”

After the gossip about parting from Ilarythe Pupone was overwhelmed by the shadow of anti-money laundering. The hypotheses would see him involved in various suspicious movements of money and which, above all, would reveal a passion of Pupone for the gamble.

“He has a strong love for Vegas casinos,” he revealed, as he writes Fanpagesa friend to The truth. “It would be none other than the father-in-law of the pensioner in Anzio that he received from Totti a suspicious transfer of 80 thousand euros. Then there are the millionaire shares paid to some casinos in Monte Carlo and Las Vegas, which have made Anti-Money Laundering suspicious. According to the revelations made by the newspaper at the beginning of January, the former footballer’s bank would have opened various ‘Sos’ over the years, or reports of suspicious transactions from which emerges a “massive investment of financial resources in betting”.

To intervene, confirming the unbridled passion of Totti for gambling, it is babywho has never hidden that he has faced this kind of addiction, getting into debt in the past and even thinking about suicide.

Pupo: “I’m afraid Totti suffers from gambling addiction”

“I played poker with Francesco Totti only once, on the occasion of a solidarity tournament organized to raise funds for the earthquake victims of L’Aquila”, explains the Tuscan singer. “I remember that, looking into his eyes, I immediately realized that he was very passionate about the game,” he explains.

Then he loses his balance: “Totti, in my opinion, is a good, sensitive and generous person. Characteristics which, unfortunately, are almost always present in subjects affected by gambling addiction”.

