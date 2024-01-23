“With bated breath.” An awareness day on pulmonary hypertension, “an invisible disease”, promoted by Amip (Association of pulmonary hypertension patients) will be held tomorrow in the Di Liegro room of Palazzo Valentini in Rome. The aim is to shine a spotlight on the pathology to ensure correct and timely diagnoses, which are essential for saving lives and intervening with appropriate treatments.

In fact, like few other rare diseases, not recognizing it and intervening in time – explains the association – can put the patient's life at risk. The first symptoms, unfortunately, can be underestimated and easily confused with those of other more common pathologies. This is why greater information, to the general practitioners who will have to diagnose it and to the general public, plays a decisive role. Pulmonary hypertension (PH) affects the respiratory system and affects all ages. In Italy, doctors specializing in the pathology estimate that there may be around 3,000 IP patients, but only a low percentage are treated in specialized centres. Causing complications in various organs of the body, it greatly limits the lives of patients. To recover, a lung and/or heart-lung transplant is necessary, but there are various drugs that can improve or stabilize the conditions of patients.

During tomorrow's event, a short animated film will be premiered which explains, in a simple but clear way, what IP is and how it can be intervened. The video was created by a communications professional suffering from pulmonary hypertension.