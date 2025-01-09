Among the many reactions that have occurred after the precautionary measure granted by the CSD to Barcelona, ​​that of Carles Puigdemont stands out. The former president of the Generalitat, on the run in Belgium for more than seven years, has reacted with hilarity to the insinuations that behind this resolution there is a pact between Pedro Sánchez and himself, a kind of payment for future political support.

“And wait when they discover what we have agreed for Girona,” Puigdemont wrote on the social network X, accompanying it with an emoji of a yellow face rolling on the ground.

Puigdemont was referring to information from ‘Nació Digital’ that includes reactions contrary to the granting of the precautionary measure, starting with that of the Popular Party spokesperson, Borja Sémper, who described the measure as favorable treatment for Barcelona: “It adulterates the competition. “I very much doubt that this amnesty would have been granted to a smaller club.”

The article also refers to the opinions of several journalists, including Paco González, director of Tiempo de Juego, who assured that the decision was political and not legal.