Public finance | “Dark clouds have increased” – Minister of Finance Saarikko presents his budget proposal for next year, the live broadcast continues

The Ministry of Finance met on Wednesday and Thursday to negotiate next year’s budget proposal.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikon (central) proposal for the state budget for next year has been completed. Saarikko will present the content of his budget proposal at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Saarikko said on Wednesday that taxation of salaries and pensions can only be reduced if the social partners agree on moderate salary solutions.

“The income tax reduction is still on the table. However, it is important to commit to implementation if the risk of a recession seems high, and if we can be sure that the social partners will agree on reasonable wage solutions. We now need more mutual trust,” Saarikko said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Finance’s proposal for next year’s budget will be published on Friday. The government meets to make decisions at the turn of August and September during the budget crisis.

Saarikko has also proposed paying additional child allowance to all families at the end of this year. According to Saariko, the proposal would be a one-off and would not require a new loan, but would be financed from the government’s supplementary budget provision.

