It retreated 3.5 percentage points from January to October; in values, corresponds to R$ 7.3 trillion

The DGBB (Gross Federal Government Debt) dropped to 76.8% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in October. It retreated 0.3 percentage points compared to September and 5.6 pp compared to the same month of 2021. BC (Central Bank) released the data this Wednesday (30.Nov.2022). Here’s the full of the report (312 KB).

The indebtedness is formed by the financial pending of the federal government, the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) and state and municipal governments.

Public debt dropped 3.5 percentage points in 2022. It went from 80.3% to 76.8% of GDP in the period. In 12 months, it retreated 5.6 percentage points.

The federal government said that the rate should be 74% in December 2022. This level would be lower than the percentage at the beginning of the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and February 2022, pre-pandemic, both at 75.3% of GDP.

In values, the public debt corresponds to R$ 7.3 trillion.